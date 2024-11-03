Link & Pin presents Terry Chastain and Stephen Hockey: "The Illustrated Vessel" opening reception

With a combined 40 years of experience in artmaking across Texas, the Bay Area, and internationally, artists Terry Chastain and Stephen Hockey are joining forces for the first time to present "The Illustrated Vessel," a unique exhibit of hand-painted ceramic vessels.

The two artists, who first met at the University of Texas Fine Arts Studios in the early '80s, have each carved their own distinctive paths artistically. Now, decades later, their creative journeys converge in an extraordinary collaboration.

Hockey, a master ceramicist, is renowned for his ability to manipulate clay into oversized vessels that echo the timeless forms of ancient Roman amphoras. These powerful forms serve as the perfect canvas for Chastain’s bold, imaginative paintings. Chastain, known for his eclectic visual narratives, brings a dynamic energy to the collaboration by layering western motifs - against an unexpected backdrop of jazz-inspired rhythms and interstellar imagery.

The resulting collection is an intricate dance between form and color, tradition and innovation, where the weight of history meets the whimsical possibilities of the future.

The exhibition will remain on display through December 9.