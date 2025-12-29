Quantcast

Link & Pin presents "The Contemporary Print" opening reception

Kyle A. Chaput

Link & Pin will host "The Contemporary Print," PrintAustin’s annual juried exhibition, featuring an independent survey of the traditions and innovations of contemporary printmaking.

Works in "The Contemporary Print" demonstrate printmaking’s dynamic and fluid nature, offering distinct styles and techniques that give way to diverse narratives. While some artists find inspiration in their experiences of identity, immigration, and the human condition, others focus on a technical dialogue, drawing from their practice in other mediums as it translates into the language of printmaking.

The exhibition will remain on display through February 8.

WHEN

WHERE

Link & Pin
2235 E 6th St STE 102, Austin, TX 78702, USA
https://linkpinart.com/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

