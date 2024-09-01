Live From Laurel Canyon: Songs & Stories of American Folk Rock

Live from Laurel Canyon: Songs and Stories of American Folk Rock is an evening of live music and narrated stories of some of the most influential songwriters who lived in Laurel Canyon in the mid 1960s and '70s.

Similar to other legendary rock and roll neighborhoods of the same era like Haight Ashbury in San Fransisco or Greenwich Village in New York City, Laurel Canyon was a community of artists who would forge a new genre of music (Folk Rock) and forever change the look, sound and attitude of American pop music.

Live from Laurel Canyon celebrates The Mamas and The Papas, the Byrds, Buffalo Springfield, Doors, Crosby, Stills, Nash, Neil Young, James Taylor, Carole King, Joni Mitchell, Jackson Browne, Linda Ronstadt, America, and the Eagles with their own unique interpretations of some of the most iconic songs of the era.