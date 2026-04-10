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Live Oak Brewing presents 29th Anniversary Party

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Myk OConnor (Live Oak Brewing Company)

Live Oak Brewing is turning 29, and they’re throwing a party to celebrate nearly three decades of fresh, cold beer. There will be a full day of beer, live music, and good vibes, featuring their newest Spring Seasonal, La Sombra, a dark Mexican-style lager that’s perfect for kicking back and soaking in the festivities.

Live Oak Brewing is turning 29, and they’re throwing a party to celebrate nearly three decades of fresh, cold beer. There will be a full day of beer, live music, and good vibes, featuring their newest Spring Seasonal, La Sombra, a dark Mexican-style lager that’s perfect for kicking back and soaking in the festivities.

WHEN

WHERE

Live Oak Brewing Company
1615 Crozier Ln, Del Valle, TX 78617, USA
https://www.liveoakbrewing.com/events/live-oak-brewings-29th-anniversary-party

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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