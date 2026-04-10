Live Oak Brewing presents 29th Anniversary Party

Live Oak Brewing is turning 29, and they’re throwing a party to celebrate nearly three decades of fresh, cold beer. There will be a full day of beer, live music, and good vibes, featuring their newest Spring Seasonal, La Sombra, a dark Mexican-style lager that’s perfect for kicking back and soaking in the festivities.
Live Oak Brewing is turning 29, and they’re throwing a party to celebrate nearly three decades of fresh, cold beer. There will be a full day of beer, live music, and good vibes, featuring their newest Spring Seasonal, La Sombra, a dark Mexican-style lager that’s perfect for kicking back and soaking in the festivities.