Livestrong presents Run for the Roses

Livestrong’s Run for the Roses will feature a 5K or 10K run or walk benefiting Livestrong’s cancer support services. More than a race, it’s an opportunity to stand with loved ones affected by cancer. The course ends at scenic Auditorium Shores, where every cancer survivor receives a yellow rose to celebrate their journey.
Livestrong’s Run for the Roses will feature a 5K or 10K run or walk benefiting Livestrong’s cancer support services. More than a race, it’s an opportunity to stand with loved ones affected by cancer. The course ends at scenic Auditorium Shores, where every cancer survivor receives a yellow rose to celebrate their journey.
WHEN
WHERE
Auditorium Shores at Town Lake Metropolitan Park
900 W Riverside Dr, Austin, TX 78704, USA
https://bit.ly/4gScFTI
TICKET INFO
$40-$75
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.