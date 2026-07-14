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Livestrong presents Run for the Roses

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Photo courtesy of Elizabeth Kreutz

Livestrong’s Run for the Roses will feature a 5K or 10K run or walk benefiting Livestrong’s cancer support services. More than a race, it’s an opportunity to stand with loved ones affected by cancer. The course ends at scenic Auditorium Shores, where every cancer survivor receives a yellow rose to celebrate their journey.

Livestrong’s Run for the Roses will feature a 5K or 10K run or walk benefiting Livestrong’s cancer support services. More than a race, it’s an opportunity to stand with loved ones affected by cancer. The course ends at scenic Auditorium Shores, where every cancer survivor receives a yellow rose to celebrate their journey.

WHEN

WHERE

Auditorium Shores at Town Lake Metropolitan Park
900 W Riverside Dr, Austin, TX 78704, USA
https://bit.ly/4gScFTI

TICKET INFO

$40-$75

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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