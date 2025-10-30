Lone Star Paralysis Foundation presents Pay It Forward with Daniel Curtis
Photo courtesy of Lone Star Paralysis Foundation
The 13th Annual Pay it Forward with Daniel Curtis benefits the Lone Star Paralysis Foundation. Guests will enjoy bites and sips from 14+ of the city’s most celebrated restaurants, and have access to an open bar featuring beer, wine, and specialty cocktails from the local beverage sponsors. Guests can also participate in a silent and live auction.
WHEN
WHERE
Assembly Hall
1121 E 7th St, Austin, TX 78702, USA
https://www.pifdaniel.com/
TICKET INFO
$75-$150
