Long Center presents Community Day

The 3rd Annual Teresa Lozano Long Community Day is a block-party bash featuring hosts of community partners, activities, and performances. There will be KDosky crafts and games with Creative Action, BubblePalooza presented by H-E-B, live music, food trucks, and more.

The 3rd Annual Teresa Lozano Long Community Day is a block-party bash featuring hosts of community partners, activities, and performances. There will be KDosky crafts and games with Creative Action, BubblePalooza presented by H-E-B, live music, food trucks, and more.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.