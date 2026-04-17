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Long Center presents Concert Club: Del Castillo

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Photo courtesy of Del Castillo

Del Castillo is a cross-cultural power uniting music lovers of all ages, creeds, and colors. Their original music blends rock, Latin, blues, and world music into a cinematic celebration of sound that lifts your soul. Since brothers Mark and Rick first started playing together, Del Castillo has toured internationally and enjoyed a long friendship with director Robert Rodriguez, featuring prominently in movie soundtracks like the Spy Kids franchise, Once Upon A Time in Mexico, Machete, and Tarantino's Kill Bill Vol. II.

Del Castillo is a cross-cultural power uniting music lovers of all ages, creeds, and colors. Their original music blends rock, Latin, blues, and world music into a cinematic celebration of sound that lifts your soul. Since brothers Mark and Rick first started playing together, Del Castillo has toured internationally and enjoyed a long friendship with director Robert Rodriguez, featuring prominently in movie soundtracks like the Spy Kids franchise, Once Upon A Time in Mexico, Machete, and Tarantino's Kill Bill Vol. II.

WHEN

WHERE

The Long Center for the Performing Arts
701 W Riverside Dr, Austin, TX 78704, USA
https://thelongcenter.org/events/concert-club-del-castillo/

TICKET INFO

$43-$79
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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