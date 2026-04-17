Long Center presents Concert Club: Del Castillo

Del Castillo is a cross-cultural power uniting music lovers of all ages, creeds, and colors. Their original music blends rock, Latin, blues, and world music into a cinematic celebration of sound that lifts your soul. Since brothers Mark and Rick first started playing together, Del Castillo has toured internationally and enjoyed a long friendship with director Robert Rodriguez, featuring prominently in movie soundtracks like the Spy Kids franchise, Once Upon A Time in Mexico, Machete, and Tarantino's Kill Bill Vol. II.