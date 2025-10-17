Lucy Darling presents You’re Welcome featuring Mark Ettinger
eventdetail
Photo by Trainman Photography
Performer, socialite, and cocktail enthusiast Lucy Darling continues her vagabond voyages with this variety show featuring her wit, advice, magic, and friends. Lucy is accompanied on a cornucopia of instruments by Mark Ettinger (musician and juggler with the Flying Karamazov Brothers).
Performer, socialite, and cocktail enthusiast Lucy Darling continues her vagabond voyages with this variety show featuring her wit, advice, magic, and friends. Lucy is accompanied on a cornucopia of instruments by Mark Ettinger (musician and juggler with the Flying Karamazov Brothers).
WHEN
WHERE
The Paramount Theatre
713 Congress Ave., Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://tickets.austintheatre.org/12955
TICKET INFO
$45-$75
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.