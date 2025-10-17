Lucy Darling presents You’re Welcome featuring Mark Ettinger

Performer, socialite, and cocktail enthusiast Lucy Darling continues her vagabond voyages with this variety show featuring her wit, advice, magic, and friends. Lucy is accompanied on a cornucopia of instruments by Mark Ettinger (musician and juggler with the Flying Karamazov Brothers).

