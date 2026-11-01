Lydia Art Salon presents "Overdrive" opening reception

We are living in a time of moral upheaval. Political conflict, environmental catastrophe, technological change, and the accelerating pace of daily life compete for our attention, often leaving us feeling overwhelmed, anxious, and exhausted.

What happens to individuals & communities when our collective nervous system is plunged into overdrive? Outrage will only get us so far. How do we respond when events challenge our sense of justice, responsibility, moral clarity, & our very survival? What do engagement, resistance, or hope look like in a moment that often feels hopeless?

For this juried exhibition, artists were invited to explore the tension between: despair and hope; action and fatigue; and alarm & resilience. Artists were encouraged to interpret the theme broadly through personal, political, social, environmental, or cultural lenses.

Lydia Art Salon welcomed work that asks difficult questions, sparks conversation, & explores what it means to remain awake & engaged in an increasingly destabilized and disorienting world.

The exhibition will remain on display through December 20.