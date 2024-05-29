Lydia Street Gallery presents Deanna Miesch: "Flatland Revisited" opening reception

As truth & fantasy seem to be switching places in recent times, it occurred to Deanna Miesch that fantasy was in danger. "Flatland Revisited" is her mish-mash of two very different fantastical realms.

Flatland, a fiction story by 19th century mathematician Edwin Abbot in which men are polygons & women are lines, has long been a source of inspiration. A recurring image/symbol is a woman emerging from the pinprick point with which she can see in Flatland, taking on an actual dimensional form as she journeys into the world. White rabbits & Wonderland are another inspiration. This exhibition examines themes from these disparate sources, with a new story emerging. Painting, sculpture, photography and felt media are brought together, and may alter its course from the start to the completion of the exhibition.

The exhibition will remain on display until a TBA date in August.