Lydia Street Gallery presents "Fun Haus" opening reception

Lydia Street Gallery will present “Fun Haus,” a group exhibition featuring Tara Cooper, Alison Green, William P. Immer, and Dan Niendorff. "Fun Haus" brings these disparate artists together, under one roof, each delivering fun and other sundry feelings, in their own special way.

Fun is a survival tool. Fun is lightness that helps us to digest the dark. There’s fun as in pleasure that makes your insides sparkle. There’s fun as in irony/“I need this to function in the darkness of the world.” There’s fun as in funny/ha-ha, “I really just need to laugh.” Scary fun. Sexy fun. Joy fun. Lightness fun. Big crystal vagina fun.

The gallery, now transformed into a home-like setting, merges sculpture, puppets and drawings of Cooper, sculptural wall pieces of Green, altered historical collages, paintingsm and sculpture of Immer, and art chandeliers of Niendorff.

Cooper’s meticulously crafted creatures are born out of joy, even if they hold sorrow, and some even glow in the dark. Green’s palatial spiritual gems seem lit from within, crystals and resin merged into her own divinely inspired geodes (one also glows!). Immer? He brings forth the light from within through humor, irreverence and play, found object glorification to the highest degree, pasted, painted and pierced into a meditative state, a whimper, a guffaw. Niendorff’s works are literally lumieres, holding whispered stories, random & accidental debris gone rococo.

The exhibition will remain only display through January 18. The gallery will be closed between December 20 and January 4.