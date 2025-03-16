Quantcast

Mac McAnally and Scotty Emerick in concert

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Mac McAnally

Mac McAnally and Scotty Emerick will co-headline this special concert. McAnally has released 16 albums in his career, most recently Once in a Lifetime in 2020. Emerick has released one album in his career, The Coast Is Clear in 2003.

WHEN

WHERE

Austin City Limits Live (ACL Live & 3TEN ACL Live)
310 W Willie Nelson Blvd, Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://www.acllive.com/event/2025-06-26-mac-mcanally-scotty-emerick-at-8-pm

TICKET INFO

$49-$99

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
