Mack, Jack & McConaughey will present Jack Ingram & Friends, featuring Kaitlin Butts, Natalie Hemby, and more. The event will also include performances by Ingram, Calder Allen, Bobby Pinson, Aaron Raitiere, and Butch Walker.

MJ&M is the joint fundraising effort of actor Matthew McConaughey, recording artist Jack Ingram, and coaching legend Mack Brown. Funds raised will support CureDuchenne, Dell Children's Medical Center, HeartGift, just keep livin Foundation, and The Rise School of Austin.