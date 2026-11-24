Mad Cat Theatre & Working Poets Entertainment presents Calling All Xolos
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Image courtesy of Mad Cat Theatre
Mad Cat Theatre & Working Poets Entertainment will present a one-night-only staged reading of Raul Garza’s Calling All Xolos, a bold, genre-bending ride blending magic, time travel, ghosts, history, art, and politics.
Mad Cat Theatre & Working Poets Entertainment will present a one-night-only staged reading of Raul Garza’s Calling All Xolos, a bold, genre-bending ride blending magic, time travel, ghosts, history, art, and politics.