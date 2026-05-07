Magnolia Musical Theatre presents Magnolia After Dark: "Metamorphosis"

Magnolia Musical Theatre will present Magnolia After Dark: “Metamorphosis,” a special fundraising musical theatre cabaret that celebrates the beauty and complexity of change.

The evening of live performance will feature musical numbers performed by members of the cast from MMT’s upcoming summer production of The Addams Family, alongside performers from past Magnolia Musical Theatre productions.

Through a thoughtfully curated selection of songs, “Metamorphosis” explores themes of self-discovery, personal growth, and transformation - highlighting pivotal moments in musical theatre where characters stand at the crossroads of who they are and who they are becoming.

The event will take place in Suite T-145 (next to lululemon) at Hill Country Galleria.