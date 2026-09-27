Markets for Makers presents Austin Fall Market

At Markets for Makers' Austin Fall Market, visitors can shop from 120+ local and national makers selling handmade goods, art, home décor, jewelry, clothing, accessories, food, and more. Guests can also enjoy free DIY stations, themed photo walls, delicious snacks, and a complimentary market tote to fill with their favorite finds.
At Markets for Makers' Austin Fall Market, visitors can shop from 120+ local and national makers selling handmade goods, art, home décor, jewelry, clothing, accessories, food, and more. Guests can also enjoy free DIY stations, themed photo walls, delicious snacks, and a complimentary market tote to fill with their favorite finds.