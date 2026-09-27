Markets for Makers presents Austin Fall Market

At Markets for Makers' Austin Fall Market, visitors can shop from 120+ local and national makers selling handmade goods, art, home décor, jewelry, clothing, accessories, food, and more. Guests can also enjoy free DIY stations, themed photo walls, delicious snacks, and a complimentary market tote to fill with their favorite finds.

At Markets for Makers' Austin Fall Market, visitors can shop from 120+ local and national makers selling handmade goods, art, home décor, jewelry, clothing, accessories, food, and more. Guests can also enjoy free DIY stations, themed photo walls, delicious snacks, and a complimentary market tote to fill with their favorite finds.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.