Mary Mooden Northen Theatre presents Little Women

Playwright Kate Hamill reimagines Little Women in a vibrant adaptation that brings new life to Louisa May Alcott’s beloved classic. Filled with humor and heart, this bold retelling celebrates the enduring bonds of sisterhood, the challenges of growing up, and the courage it takes to follow your own path.

Directed by Emily Green and featuring guest artists Megan Richards and Victor Santos alongside a talented cast of St. Edward’s University students, Little Women is a joyful celebration of individuality, family, and finding your place in the world.