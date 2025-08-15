Quantcast

Mary Mooden Northen Theatre presents Much Ado About Nothing

Image courtesy of Mary Mooden Northen Theatre

After years of war, an idyllic Italian town is finally back in bloom. But young lovers Claudio and Hero, and sparring singletons Beatrice and Benedick, soon discover that all is not as it seems in their beautiful surrounds as they become entangled in a series of mischievous games, pranks, and plots.

Mary Moody Northen Theatre
3001 S Congress Ave Building THAR, Austin, TX 78704, USA
https://www.stedwards.edu/academics/centers-institutes-arts/mary-moody-northen-theatre/buy-tickets

