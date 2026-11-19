Mary Moody Northen Theatre presents A Merry Mary Christmas Cabaret
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Photo by April Paine
Mary Moody Northen Theatre at St. Edward's University will present A Merry Mary Christmas Cabaret, a festive celebration that also serves as a fundraiser supporting student scholarships and MMNT productions.
Under the music direction of Susan Finnigan, the cast will perform timeless Christmas standards and contemporary holiday favorites.
Mary Moody Northen Theatre at St. Edward's University will present A Merry Mary Christmas Cabaret, a festive celebration that also serves as a fundraiser supporting student scholarships and MMNT productions.
Under the music direction of Susan Finnigan, the cast will perform timeless Christmas standards and contemporary holiday favorites.
WHEN
WHERE
Mary Moody Northen Theatre
3001 S Congress Ave Building THAR, Austin, TX 78704, USA