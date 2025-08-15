Mary Moody Northen Theatre presents In the Amazon Warehouse Parking Lot
Image courtesy of Mary Moody Northen Theatre
In the not-so-distant future, a group of warehouse workers travel from job to job, running from the encroaching coastlines and searching for missing loved ones. Both tender and rebellious, In the Amazon Warehouse Parking Lot is a revolutionary new play by Sarah Mantell about finding family and unexpected love in a volatile world.
WHEN
WHERE
Mary Moody Northen Theatre
3001 S Congress Ave Building THAR, Austin, TX 78704, USA