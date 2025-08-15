Quantcast

Mary Moody Northen Theatre presents In the Amazon Warehouse Parking Lot

eventdetail
Image courtesy of Mary Moody Northen Theatre

In the not-so-distant future, a group of warehouse workers travel from job to job, running from the encroaching coastlines and searching for missing loved ones. Both tender and rebellious, In the Amazon Warehouse Parking Lot is a revolutionary new play by Sarah Mantell about finding family and unexpected love in a volatile world.

WHEN

WHERE

Mary Moody Northen Theatre
3001 S Congress Ave Building THAR, Austin, TX 78704, USA
https://www.stedwards.edu/academics/centers-institutes-arts/mary-moody-northen-theatre/buy-tickets

TICKET INFO

$15-$28
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
