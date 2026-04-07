MASS Gallery presents "LAMP" opening reception

"LAMP" is a group exhibition rooted in practices of accumulation and adornment. Primarily sculptural, the works span ceramic, papier-mâché, textiles, and found objects - materials that carry the marks of touch, use, and return.
The exhibition draws inspiration from the fantastical potential of a bookshelf alcove crowded with knickknacks, and from the push and pull of a warm light bulb: how it reveals the texture of its shade while allowing everything beyond its beam to slip into shadow. "LAMP" lingers in this tension - between illumination and obscurity, excess and intimacy - asking what it means to look again at what we already have.
At its core, "LAMP" is about making a home. Home here is not fixed, but a space of continual return. Each return brings something new: an object, a gesture, a layer. Through acts of adornment, familiar things are re-seen and re-translated. Function is rendered implicit; materiality, charm, and care emerges energetically.
Participating artists include Caroline Perkison, Emma Rossoff, Gabrielle Constantine, Jamie Lerman, Julia Kunze, and Magdalena Jarkowiec.
The exhibition will remain on display through May 23.
"LAMP" is a group exhibition rooted in practices of accumulation and adornment. Primarily sculptural, the works span ceramic, papier-mâché, textiles, and found objects - materials that carry the marks of touch, use, and return.
The exhibition draws inspiration from the fantastical potential of a bookshelf alcove crowded with knickknacks, and from the push and pull of a warm light bulb: how it reveals the texture of its shade while allowing everything beyond its beam to slip into shadow. "LAMP" lingers in this tension - between illumination and obscurity, excess and intimacy - asking what it means to look again at what we already have.
At its core, "LAMP" is about making a home. Home here is not fixed, but a space of continual return. Each return brings something new: an object, a gesture, a layer. Through acts of adornment, familiar things are re-seen and re-translated. Function is rendered implicit; materiality, charm, and care emerges energetically.
Participating artists include Caroline Perkison, Emma Rossoff, Gabrielle Constantine, Jamie Lerman, Julia Kunze, and Magdalena Jarkowiec.
The exhibition will remain on display through May 23.
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TICKET INFO
Admission is free.