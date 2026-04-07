MASS Gallery presents "LAMP" opening reception

"LAMP" is a group exhibition rooted in practices of accumulation and adornment. Primarily sculptural, the works span ceramic, papier-mâché, textiles, and found objects - materials that carry the marks of touch, use, and return.

The exhibition draws inspiration from the fantastical potential of a bookshelf alcove crowded with knickknacks, and from the push and pull of a warm light bulb: how it reveals the texture of its shade while allowing everything beyond its beam to slip into shadow. "LAMP" lingers in this tension - between illumination and obscurity, excess and intimacy - asking what it means to look again at what we already have.

At its core, "LAMP" is about making a home. Home here is not fixed, but a space of continual return. Each return brings something new: an object, a gesture, a layer. Through acts of adornment, familiar things are re-seen and re-translated. Function is rendered implicit; materiality, charm, and care emerges energetically.



Participating artists include Caroline Perkison, Emma Rossoff, Gabrielle Constantine, Jamie Lerman, Julia Kunze, and Magdalena Jarkowiec.

The exhibition will remain on display through May 23.