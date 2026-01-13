MASS Gallery presents "Lost and Found" opening reception

MASS Gallery will present the opening of “Lost and Found,” an open call exhibition curated by artist Yvette Mayorga.

Featuring work by 16 artists across fiber, painting, sculpture, installation, collage, video, and drawing, the exhibition explores how identity and place are shaped, fragmented, and reassembled over time. Many works draw on objects tied to personal and collective memory - nostalgic, inherited, and everyday materials that ask what we carry with us, and why.

Painted flora and fauna passed down through generations become vessels for reimagining lineage and survival, an ink handwritten note of words of affirmation on a table napkin acts as a fleeting moment, while plush, soft fiber-based works act as quiet proclamations of what we refuse to leave behind. Together, the artists question not only what is lost, but what is intentionally preserved, transformed, or released.

Following the opening reception, the exhibition will remain on display through February 14