MeadowFest, presented by KUTX, is a benefit event that blends an eclectic lineup of established and rising emerging acts on two stages.

Performers will include Golden Dawn Arkestra, Brownout, Night Drive, Carrie Rodriguez, Mobley, Girl In A Coma, Lew Apollo, Cazayoux, Cha’Keeta B, and the School of Rock.

The event has a mission to provide vital support for mental health and suicide prevention via community connection. It was created to honor the life of Meadow Goodman, a young Austin musician whose story continues to inspire action and awareness.