Photo courtesy of MeadowFest

MeadowFest, presented by KUTX, is a benefit event that blends an eclectic lineup of established and rising emerging acts on two stages.

Performers will include Golden Dawn Arkestra, Brownout, Night Drive, Carrie Rodriguez, Mobley, Girl In A Coma, Lew Apollo, Cazayoux, Cha’Keeta B, and the School of Rock.

The event has a mission to provide vital support for mental health and suicide prevention via community connection. It was created to honor the life of Meadow Goodman, a young Austin musician whose story continues to inspire action and awareness.

WHEN

WHERE

The Far Out Lounge & Stage
8504 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78745, USA
https://www.tickettailor.com/events/thefaroutloungestage/1775566

TICKET INFO

$25-$100

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
