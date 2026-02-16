Metric, Broken Social Scene, and Stars in concert

Canadian rock bands Metric, Broken Social Scene, and Stars come to Austin as part of their All the Feelings tour. Metric is touring in support of their new album, Romanticize the Dive. Broken Social Scene is touring in support of their new album, Remember The Humans. Stars has released nine albums in their career, most recently From Capelton Hill in 2022.
