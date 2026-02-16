Quantcast

Metric, Broken Social Scene, and Stars in concert

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Metric

Canadian rock bands Metric, Broken Social Scene, and Stars come to Austin as part of their All the Feelings tour. Metric is touring in support of their new album, Romanticize the Dive. Broken Social Scene is touring in support of their new album, Remember The Humans. Stars has released nine albums in their career, most recently From Capelton Hill in 2022.

WHEN

WHERE

Moody Amphitheater
1401 Trinity St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/all-the-feelings-tour-with-metric-austin-texas-06-08-2026/event/3A00643E82DC6B2B

TICKET INFO

$58-$231

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
