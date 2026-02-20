Milky Fest is a family-friendly fundraising event for local child-care non profit organization, Spilled Milk Social Club. It will feature live music by Bidi Bidi Banda, Tender Wolf, and Harry and Emmy, crafts, games, raffle prizes, a dunk tank, and more.
