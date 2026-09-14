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Millett Opera House Foundation presents Millett Legacy Luncheon

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Photo courtesy of Gay Gaddis and the Millett Opera House Foundation

The Millett Opera House Foundation will host the inaugural Millett Legacy Luncheon, presented by ALCON Ventures. The luncheon will feature entrepreneur, author, artist, and community leader Gay Gaddis as keynote speaker, along with a special performance by soprano Jasmine Williams.

During the event, the Foundation will present four scholarships totaling $10,000 to deserving students in the College of Fine Arts at The University of Texas at Austin. Proceeds from the luncheon will support these scholarships and the Millett Opera House Foundation’s stewardship of the historic Millett Opera House.

The Millett Opera House Foundation will host the inaugural Millett Legacy Luncheon, presented by ALCON Ventures. The luncheon will feature entrepreneur, author, artist, and community leader Gay Gaddis as keynote speaker, along with a special performance by soprano Jasmine Williams.

During the event, the Foundation will present four scholarships totaling $10,000 to deserving students in the College of Fine Arts at The University of Texas at Austin. Proceeds from the luncheon will support these scholarships and the Millett Opera House Foundation’s stewardship of the historic Millett Opera House.

WHEN

WHERE

The Austin Club
110 E 9th St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://app.betterunite.com/millettoperahousefoundation/page/millettoperahousefoundation-millettlegacyluncheon

TICKET INFO

$350
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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