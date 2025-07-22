Miranda Lambert & Parker McCollum present Band Together Texas

Band Together Texas is a star-studded concert benefitting The Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country and Central Texas Community Foundation. It will feature performances from an all-star roster of Texas talent, including Miranda Lambert, Parker McCollum, Ryan Bingham, Wade Bowen, Kelly Clarkson, Ronnie Dunn, Dylan Gossett, Jack Ingram, Cody Johnson, Lyle Lovett, Lukas Nelson, Jon Randall, and Randy Rogers Band.

The July 4 flooding was one of the deadliest natural disasters in Texas history, claiming the lives of more than 130 adults and children. Band Together Texas aims to rally critical support for flood-impacted communities and their ongoing needs as they recover and rebuild.

In addition to the musical performances, notable Texans lending their support to the event include actors Matthew McConaughey and Dennis Quaid, former UT Longhorns coach Mack Brown and players Emmanuel Acho, Colt McCoy, and Vince Young, MLB star and Houston native Roger Clemen, television host and Dallas native Chris Harrison, and more.