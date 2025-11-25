Miró Quartet presents Holiday Album Release Party: Celebrating Hearth

Miró Quartet will put on an album release show for Hearth, a deeply personal and joy-filled new album that captures the spirit of the season through the voices of today’s most compelling composers. Hearth invites listeners to gather around the warmth of music that honors the many ways we celebrate this time of year, whether your traditions include Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, or simply quiet reflection by the fire. The album celebrates the holidays as a time of connection, memory, and hope.

Guests will hear selections from Hearth, hear stories from the artists, and share an evening of fellowship and inspiration with the Miró Quartet and fellow classical music lovers.