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Mobile Loaves & Fishes presents Love Your Neighbor 5K

eventdetail
Mobile Loaves & Fishes

The second annual Love Your Neighbor 5K will feature a course winding through the unique tiny home community that the Community First! Village neighbors call home. Participants and guests can enjoy face painting, food trucks, balloon art, a Welcome Home card-making station for the residents, and opportunities to tour model homes.

The second annual Love Your Neighbor 5K will feature a course winding through the unique tiny home community that the Community First! Village neighbors call home. Participants and guests can enjoy face painting, food trucks, balloon art, a Welcome Home card-making station for the residents, and opportunities to tour model homes.

WHEN

WHERE

Community First! Village
9116 Hog Eye Rd Building 3401, Austin, TX 78724, USA
https://eventvesta.com/events/159206/t/tickets

TICKET INFO

$30

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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