Mobile Loaves & Fishes presents Love Your Neighbor 5K
eventdetail
Mobile Loaves & Fishes
The second annual Love Your Neighbor 5K will feature a course winding through the unique tiny home community that the Community First! Village neighbors call home. Participants and guests can enjoy face painting, food trucks, balloon art, a Welcome Home card-making station for the residents, and opportunities to tour model homes.
The second annual Love Your Neighbor 5K will feature a course winding through the unique tiny home community that the Community First! Village neighbors call home. Participants and guests can enjoy face painting, food trucks, balloon art, a Welcome Home card-making station for the residents, and opportunities to tour model homes.
WHEN
WHERE
Community First! Village
9116 Hog Eye Rd Building 3401, Austin, TX 78724, USA
https://eventvesta.com/events/159206/t/tickets
TICKET INFO
$30
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