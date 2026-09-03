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Molly Tuttle x Marty Stuart: Guitars on Fire

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Photo courtesy of Molly Tuttle

Molly Tuttle and Marty Stuart come to Austin as part of their co-headlining tour, Guitars on Fire. Tuttle has released five albums in her career, most recently So Long Little Miss Sunshine in 2025. Stuart, who tours with the band His Fabulous Superlatives, has released 18 albums in his career, most recently Space Junk in 2025.

Molly Tuttle and Marty Stuart come to Austin as part of their co-headlining tour, Guitars on Fire. Tuttle has released five albums in her career, most recently So Long Little Miss Sunshine in 2025. Stuart, who tours with the band His Fabulous Superlatives, has released 18 albums in his career, most recently Space Junk in 2025.

WHEN

WHERE

Austin City Limits Live (ACL Live & 3TEN ACL Live)
310 W Willie Nelson Blvd, Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://www.acllive.com/event/2026-12-13-molly-tuttle-x-marty-stuart-guitars-on-fire-at-8-pm

TICKET INFO

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