The Moondance Music Festival highlights Austin's diverse music scene with 15 local artists, a showcase from Radha School of Music, food trucks, live art, a local vendor market, a silent auction, mental health resources from SIMS, and more.

The lineup includes Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears, Emily Wolfe, Alesia Lani, Big Wy's Brass Band, Cazayoux, Ruthie Craft, Scott Strickland, Smooth Nature, Anastasia Hera, Pariseli, Elijah Delgado, Wild Wren, Gabi Turner, ABINAV, and AndyB.



The festival raises awareness and funds for the SIMS Foundation, a local nonprofit that provides mental health care and substance use recovery services to Austin musicians, music industry professionals, and their families.