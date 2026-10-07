Moonflower Multicultural Heritage Festival is an immersive afternoon of culture, art, food, and live performance. Hosted by Austin Moonflower Performing Arts Group, the festival invites visitors to explore Chinese and African cultural traditions through hands-on activities, interactive experiences, and performances.

Guests can stroll through a Chinese-style food street, visit traditional attire and photo installations, and participate in activities including lacquer fan making, paper cutting, movable type printing, calligraphy, pitch-pot, blue-and-white porcelain collage, and more. The festival will also feature live dance, music, martial arts, lion dance, African drumming and dance, and other performances throughout the afternoon.