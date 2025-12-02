Quantcast

Moontower Comedy Festival presents An Evening with Albert Brooks

Photo courtesy of Albert Brooks

Albert Brooks is an American filmmaker, actor, author, and comedian who revolutionized comedy in the late 1960s when he came on the scene with a new form of standup, one that made fun of comedy itself. From 1968 to 1972, Brooks appeared on over 100network variety and talk shows, always performing new material that he had never tried out beforehand. Brooks has appeared in over 30 films, including his Academy Award-nominated role in the 1987 film Broadcast News.

Brooks will be in conversation with actor Kevin Pollak.

WHEN

WHERE

The Paramount Theatre
713 Congress Ave., Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://tickets.austintheatre.org/13115

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
