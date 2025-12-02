Moontower Comedy Festival presents An Evening with Albert Brooks

Albert Brooks is an American filmmaker, actor, author, and comedian who revolutionized comedy in the late 1960s when he came on the scene with a new form of standup, one that made fun of comedy itself. From 1968 to 1972, Brooks appeared on over 100network variety and talk shows, always performing new material that he had never tried out beforehand. Brooks has appeared in over 30 films, including his Academy Award-nominated role in the 1987 film Broadcast News.

Brooks will be in conversation with actor Kevin Pollak.