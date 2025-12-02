Moontower Comedy Festival presents Shxtsngigs

Shxtsngigs is one of the UK’s biggest comedy podcasts, hosted by best friends James and Fuhad, known to their fans as The Daddies. What started as two mates chatting wild hypotheticals, icks, and relationship dilemmas has grown into a global comedy phenomenon with millions of monthly listeners and a loyal fanbase known as The Cult Babies.

The show mixes unfiltered humor with sharp, honest takes on modern life, dating, and friendship. James and Fuhad’s chemistry is effortless. Listening to them feels like being in on the joke, with two friends who can turn any topic into something hilarious and relatable. Their no-filter conversations and natural banter have made them two of the most recognisable voices in UK comedy.