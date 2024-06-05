Moontower Comedy presents Carlos Ballarta

Carlos Ballarta is a star comedian from Mexico who has taken the stand up world by storm with his dark humor. He has been featured on Comedy Central, and has released three Netflix specials: El amor es de put*s (2016), Furia ñera (2018), and Falso profeta (2021)
WHEN
WHERE
The Paramount Theatre
713 Congress Ave., Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://tickets.austintheatre.org/11371
TICKET INFO
$35-$55
