Moontower Comedy presents Carlos Ballarta

Photo courtesy of Carlos Ballarta

Carlos Ballarta is a star comedian from Mexico who has taken the stand up world by storm with his dark humor. He has been featured on Comedy Central, and has released three Netflix specials: El amor es de put*s (2016), Furia ñera (2018), and Falso profeta (2021)

WHEN

WHERE

The Paramount Theatre
713 Congress Ave., Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://tickets.austintheatre.org/11371

TICKET INFO

$35-$55

