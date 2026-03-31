Moontower Comedy presents Davide de Pierro

Davide De Pierro will read excerpts from his newly released novel, The Letters I Never Sent, along with an audience Q&A. De Pierro is a New Jersey native who has cultivated over 3 million followers on TikTok and 2.6 million followers on Instagram through his commentary on relationships, finances, and those relatable moments that capture the human experience.
Davide De Pierro will read excerpts from his newly released novel, The Letters I Never Sent, along with an audience Q&A. De Pierro is a New Jersey native who has cultivated over 3 million followers on TikTok and 2.6 million followers on Instagram through his commentary on relationships, finances, and those relatable moments that capture the human experience.
WHEN
WHERE
State Theatre
719 N Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://tickets.austintheatre.org/13519/13520
TICKET INFO
$47-$78
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