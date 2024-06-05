Moontower Comedy presents Hannah Gadsby: Woof!

Hannah Gadsby has been a comedian for more than a decade but it was 2018 when the world took notice when their groundbreaking comedy special launched on Netflix and stopped the comedy world in its tracks.



Nanette earned Gadsby an Emmy, a Peabody, an Australian Academy Award, and the Most Outstanding Show awards at both the Melbourne Comedy Festival and Edinburgh Fringe. Since then, they did two more solo stand-up comedy shows, releasing two specials on Netflix: Douglas in 2020 and Something Special in 2023.