Moontower Comedy presents Jane Wickline and Liva Pierce: Dukes

Jane Wickline and Liva Pierce, aka Dukes, are a sketch comedy duo based in Brooklyn.

Wickline got her start on TikTok, amassing over a million followers and starring in Stapleview’s original sketch series. She joined the cast of Saturday Night Live for the 50th season and has had viral bits on Weekend Update.

Pierce has performed stand-up, improv, and sketch all over the country and recently made their off-Broadway debut as a part of Ars Nova’s ANT Fest. After training at The Second City in Chicago, they moved to New York and and founded Dukes with Wickline.