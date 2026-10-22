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Mozart’s presents Festival of Lights

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Photo courtesy of Mozart’s

Mozart’s Festival of Lights is a synchronized light show featuring holiday music and more than 2 million lights. Guests can experience lights across the Main Building, Archway, and six additional synchronized areas, including the General Admission area. There will also be live holiday entertainment, hosted by McKenna Michaels, Light Show Host & Songstress.

Mozart’s Festival of Lights is a synchronized light show featuring holiday music and more than 2 million lights. Guests can experience lights across the Main Building, Archway, and six additional synchronized areas, including the General Admission area. There will also be live holiday entertainment, hosted by McKenna Michaels, Light Show Host & Songstress.

WHEN

WHERE

Mozart's Coffee Roasters
3825 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin, TX 78703, USA
https://mozartscoffee.com/pages/annual-holiday-light-show-v2

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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