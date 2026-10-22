Mozart’s presents Festival of Lights

Mozart’s Festival of Lights is a synchronized light show featuring holiday music and more than 2 million lights. Guests can experience lights across the Main Building, Archway, and six additional synchronized areas, including the General Admission area. There will also be live holiday entertainment, hosted by McKenna Michaels, Light Show Host & Songstress.
Mozart’s Festival of Lights is a synchronized light show featuring holiday music and more than 2 million lights. Guests can experience lights across the Main Building, Archway, and six additional synchronized areas, including the General Admission area. There will also be live holiday entertainment, hosted by McKenna Michaels, Light Show Host & Songstress.