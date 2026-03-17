Muddy Dash will feature an obstacle course where participants will run, walk, crawl, and slide through a few muddy miles of kid-friendly challenges. From the start line to the finish, parents and kids become the ultimate muddy team, with plenty of photo ops and a post-race festival waiting at the end.
Muddy Dash will feature an obstacle course where participants will run, walk, crawl, and slide through a few muddy miles of kid-friendly challenges. From the start line to the finish, parents and kids become the ultimate muddy team, with plenty of photo ops and a post-race festival waiting at the end.
WHEN
WHERE
Travis County Exposition Center
7311 Decker Ln, Austin, TX 78724, USA
https://eventvesta.com/events/135594/t/tickets
TICKET INFO
Admission is free.
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.