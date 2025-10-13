Napoleon Dynamite Live!: 20th Anniversary Celebration
eventdetail
Photo courtesy of The Paramount Theatre
Napoleon Dynamite Live!: 20th Anniversary Celebration will include a full screening of Napoleon Dynamite followed by a freewheeling, interactive experience with cast members Jon Heder, Jon Gries, and Efren Ramirez. The live show is a blend of Q&A, comedy improv, game show, and party, with plenty of audience participation.
Napoleon Dynamite Live!: 20th Anniversary Celebration will include a full screening of Napoleon Dynamite followed by a freewheeling, interactive experience with cast members Jon Heder, Jon Gries, and Efren Ramirez. The live show is a blend of Q&A, comedy improv, game show, and party, with plenty of audience participation.
WHEN
WHERE
The Paramount Theatre
713 Congress Ave., Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://tickets.austintheatre.org/12945
TICKET INFO
$35-$45
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.