Napoleon Dynamite Live!: 20th Anniversary Celebration will include a full screening of Napoleon Dynamite followed by a freewheeling, interactive experience with cast members Jon Heder, Jon Gries, and Efren Ramirez. The live show is a blend of Q&A, comedy improv, game show, and party, with plenty of audience participation.

