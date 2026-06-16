Neill-Cochran House Museum presents Do You Need to Read The Confidence Man?

Do You Need to Read The Confidence Man? features Elizabeth Doss, a performer, playwright, and descendent of Herman Melville, who will “talk back” to The Confidence Man, Melville's last novel published in his lifetime.

Set on a steamboat cruising down Mississippi, Doss jumps aboard, probing this text to grapple with her own encounters with “Confidence Men,” not to mention her own flagging confidence, and what in the world Melville is really getting at in his strangest and most provocatively perplexing text.

Still in its larval stage, Doss asks, “Do you need to read The Confidence Man?,” or does it deserve its obscurity? This solo performance (hopefully) offers a mixture of insight, ignorance and some stabs at hilarity.