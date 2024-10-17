Quantcast

Neill-Cochran House Museum presents Halloween Carnival

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Neill-Cochran House Museum

At Neill-Cochran House Museum's Halloween Carnival, children can enjoy Trunk-or-Treat, scavenger hunts, games, and more. They can also make handmade keychains and friendship bracelets with Museum staff and volunteers, and event partner, Latinitas, will be making ofrendas in honor of Día de los Muertos.

WHEN

WHERE

Neill-Cochran House Museum
2310 San Gabriel St, Austin, TX 78705, USA
https://eventvesta.com/events/85512/t/tickets

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
