Neill-Cochran House Museum presents Halloween Carnival
eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Neill-Cochran House Museum
At Neill-Cochran House Museum's Halloween Carnival, children can enjoy Trunk-or-Treat, scavenger hunts, games, and more. They can also make handmade keychains and friendship bracelets with Museum staff and volunteers, and event partner, Latinitas, will be making ofrendas in honor of Día de los Muertos.
At Neill-Cochran House Museum's Halloween Carnival, children can enjoy Trunk-or-Treat, scavenger hunts, games, and more. They can also make handmade keychains and friendship bracelets with Museum staff and volunteers, and event partner, Latinitas, will be making ofrendas in honor of Día de los Muertos.
WHEN
WHERE
Neill-Cochran House Museum
2310 San Gabriel St, Austin, TX 78705, USA
https://eventvesta.com/events/85512/t/tickets
TICKET INFO
Admission is free.
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.