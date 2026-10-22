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Neill-Cochran House Museum presents Halloween Carnival

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Neill-Cochran House Museum

At Neill-Cochran Museum's Halloween Carnival, children can enjoy a bouncy castle, pin-the-nose-on-the-pumpkin, scavenger hunts, lawn games, crafts, and more. They can also make friendship bracelets with Museum staff and volunteers and create paper flowers to add to an ofrenda in honor of Día de los Muertos.

At Neill-Cochran Museum's Halloween Carnival, children can enjoy a bouncy castle, pin-the-nose-on-the-pumpkin, scavenger hunts, lawn games, crafts, and more. They can also make friendship bracelets with Museum staff and volunteers and create paper flowers to add to an ofrenda in honor of Día de los Muertos.

WHEN

WHERE

Neill-Cochran House Museum
2310 San Gabriel St, Austin, TX 78705, USA
https://eventvesta.com/events/169424/t/tickets

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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