Neill-Cochran House Museum presents Halloween Carnival
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Neill-Cochran House Museum
At Neill-Cochran Museum's Halloween Carnival, children can enjoy a bouncy castle, pin-the-nose-on-the-pumpkin, scavenger hunts, lawn games, crafts, and more. They can also make friendship bracelets with Museum staff and volunteers and create paper flowers to add to an ofrenda in honor of Día de los Muertos.
At Neill-Cochran Museum's Halloween Carnival, children can enjoy a bouncy castle, pin-the-nose-on-the-pumpkin, scavenger hunts, lawn games, crafts, and more. They can also make friendship bracelets with Museum staff and volunteers and create paper flowers to add to an ofrenda in honor of Día de los Muertos.
WHEN
WHERE
Neill-Cochran House Museum
2310 San Gabriel St, Austin, TX 78705, USA
https://eventvesta.com/events/169424/t/tickets
TICKET INFO
Admission is free.
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