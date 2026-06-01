Neill-Cochran House Museum presents Jack White Retrospective opening reception

The Neill-Cochran House Museum will present a retrospective of the career of Jack White. Over a career that spanned more than seven decades, White explored the world around him as well as his African heritage through naturalistic drawings as well as abstract collages, totems, and paintings.

White taught studio art classes over much of his career and spent many years working with incarcerated individuals in the New York State penitentiary system, particularly at Auburn Correctional Facility. He arrived in Austin in 2006 and spent the final years of his career and life here.

The pieces shown come from his widow's private collection in the home they shared and bring together more than 20 examples of White’s work that are diverse in subject matter, style, and medium.

At the opening reception, guests can enjoy a complimentary cocktail, and view the expressive, rarely-seen work of White. The exhibition will remain on display through September 6.