Neill-Cochran House Museum presents Will van Overbeek: "30 Wet Dogs" opening reception
Photo courtesy of Will van Overbeek
"30 Wet Dogs" is an exhibition of photographs by longtime Austin photographer Will van Overbeek. The exhibition will feature the pure goofiness of dogs frolicking in “Barking Springs” and the vivid colors and textures of fur and sparkling water.
Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through May 24, 2026.
Neill-Cochran House Museum
2310 San Gabriel St, Austin, TX 78705, USA
https://www.nchmuseum.org/30-wet-dogs
Admission is free.
