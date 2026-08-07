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Neon-Eye presents "Bits & Pieces" opening reception

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Image courtesy of Neon-Eye

Neon-Eye presents "Bits & Pieces," a print exhibition with work from over 20 artists featuring a new release from Austin’s Todd Slater. The exhibition will feature the fine art screen prints from Alan Forbes, Alex Pardee, Anville, David Brinley, Dual, Eyesore, Jaime Zuverza, Jeff Wood, Jim Mazza, Jermaine Rogers, Justin Hampton, Kilian Eng, N.C. Winters, Ryan Besch, Sean Starwars, Tara McPherson, The Death Head, Todd Slater, Tom Hück, and Vance Kelly.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through August 29.

Neon-Eye presents "Bits & Pieces," a print exhibition with work from over 20 artists featuring a new release from Austin’s Todd Slater. The exhibition will feature the fine art screen prints from Alan Forbes, Alex Pardee, Anville, David Brinley, Dual, Eyesore, Jaime Zuverza, Jeff Wood, Jim Mazza, Jermaine Rogers, Justin Hampton, Kilian Eng, N.C. Winters, Ryan Besch, Sean Starwars, Tara McPherson, The Death Head, Todd Slater, Tom Hück, and Vance Kelly.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through August 29.

WHEN

WHERE

Ao5 Gallery
10000 Research Blvd Ste 118, Austin, TX 78759, USA
https://www.neon-eye.com/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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