Neon-Eye presents "Bits & Pieces" opening reception

Neon-Eye presents "Bits & Pieces," a print exhibition with work from over 20 artists featuring a new release from Austin’s Todd Slater. The exhibition will feature the fine art screen prints from Alan Forbes, Alex Pardee, Anville, David Brinley, Dual, Eyesore, Jaime Zuverza, Jeff Wood, Jim Mazza, Jermaine Rogers, Justin Hampton, Kilian Eng, N.C. Winters, Ryan Besch, Sean Starwars, Tara McPherson, The Death Head, Todd Slater, Tom Hück, and Vance Kelly.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through August 29.