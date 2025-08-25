Quantcast

Nick Offerman presents Little Woodchucks: A Night of Comedy and Woodworking

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Nick Offerman

The Long Center will host a night of comedy and woodworking with Nick Offerman, celebrating his new book Little Woodchucks: Offerman Woodshop’s Guide to Tools and Tomfoolery. In the new release, the actor, humorist, and woodworker offers a family-friendly follow-up to his fan-favorite, hands on woodworking guide, Good Clean Fun.

The Long Center will host a night of comedy and woodworking with Nick Offerman, celebrating his new book Little Woodchucks: Offerman Woodshop’s Guide to Tools and Tomfoolery. In the new release, the actor, humorist, and woodworker offers a family-friendly follow-up to his fan-favorite, hands on woodworking guide, Good Clean Fun.

WHEN

WHERE

The Long Center for the Performing Arts
701 W Riverside Dr, Austin, TX 78704, USA
https://thelongcenter.org/events/nick-offerman/

TICKET INFO

$13-$131.72

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Austin intel delivered daily.