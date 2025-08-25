Nick Offerman presents Little Woodchucks: A Night of Comedy and Woodworking
Photo courtesy of Nick Offerman
The Long Center will host a night of comedy and woodworking with Nick Offerman, celebrating his new book Little Woodchucks: Offerman Woodshop’s Guide to Tools and Tomfoolery. In the new release, the actor, humorist, and woodworker offers a family-friendly follow-up to his fan-favorite, hands on woodworking guide, Good Clean Fun.
WHEN
WHERE
The Long Center for the Performing Arts
701 W Riverside Dr, Austin, TX 78704, USA
https://thelongcenter.org/events/nick-offerman/
TICKET INFO
$13-$131.72
