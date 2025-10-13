The No Idea Festival presents artists working in the fields of Free Improvisation, Composition, Free Jazz, Noise, and Sonic Intervention. To highlight artists' working methods, musicians will move through No Idea’s format of established groups, emerging collaborations, and festival curated first-meetings.

Special programming includes a first-time duo collaboration between free jazz legend Joe McPhee and Guggenheim + MacArthur Fellow Fred Moten and a No Idea commission for electronics and double bass for Bhob Rainey (Philadelphia) and Juan García (Houston). Artist lineup include Fred Moten, Brandon López, Joe McPhee, Michael Foster, Richard Kamerman, Bhob Riainey, Juan García, David Watson, Christina Carter, DROMEZ, and DJ Mutarrancho.

The October 24 and early performance on October 25 will be at Alienated Majesty Books, and the late performance on October 25 will be at Scottish Rite Theater.